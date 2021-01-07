Trump is ‘fuming mad’ after unsuccessful insurrection — aide says he has ‘lost it’: reports

There are disturbing reports about Donald Trump's mental state coming out of the White House after supporters of the president unsuccessfully attempted a violent coup at the U.S. Capitol.

CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta reports that Trump is "traumatized" and "out of his mind" over failing to overturn the election results.

"I talked to a source, a GOP source close to the president who speaks with him regularly, and I take no pleasure in reporting this, but this source tells me that he believes the president is out of his mind. The quote used by this source is 'he is out of his mind,'" Acosta reported. "And the source says the president is so traumatized by his loss in the election it is all he can talk about, it is all he can think about, it's all-consuming for him. And in this source's opinion he is out of his mind."

Maggie Haberman of The New York Times also had terrifying news from the White House.

"The president, a senior adviser says, has 'lost it.' He has been almost impossible to talk to throughout the day today, and has been watching the coverage of the Capitol," Haberman reported.

John Santucci of ABC News reported Trump was unclear what to do next.

"Sources tonight say the president is fuming mad inside the White House, unclear what his next move or action could be - he is described by one strong source as 'stewing,'" Santucci reported.



