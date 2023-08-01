Trump's power to raise money from indictments 'may be ebbing': analysis
Donald Trump press conference at Trump Tower / Shutterstock

Former President Donald Trump got a massive fundraising windfall the first time he was indicted earlier this year on charges related to his 2016 hush-money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

However, a Politico analysis of recent campaign filings shows that Trump's ability to rake in cash in the wake of felony indictments "may be ebbing."

"All told, Trump raised nearly $4 million via WinRed from nearly 80,000 distinct donors April 4, the day he pleaded not guilty in a Manhattan court on charges of falsification of business records related to payouts to porn star Stormy Daniels," the publication writes. "By contrast, when Trump appeared in Miami court June 13 to plead not guilty to his second indictment on charges related to classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago, he raised only $1.3 million from just over 35,0000 donors."

Those two massive fundraising hauls represented around one-fourth of the cash Trump has raised from WinRed this calendar year, which means the former president could get another big cash infusion if he gets indicted over his attempts to illegally stay in power after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

However, Politico notes that Trump's campaign apparatus could be feeling a cash crunch if post-indictment fundraising declines yet again the third time, especially since Trump's campaign has been burning through cash to pay for his legal expenses.

