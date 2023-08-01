'A very clear crunch': CNN's Phil Mattingly breaks down Trump campaign's 'significant money issues'

New reports reveal that former President Donald Trump's campaign operation has been spending tens of millions of dollars on his legal expenses -- and CNN host Phil Mattingly on Tuesday broke down exactly how unprecedented this situation is.

During a segment on Trump's campaign finances, Mattingly zeroed in on new Federal Election Commission filing regarding Trump's Save America PAC.

"His campaign political operation has significant money issues," Mattingly explained. "That was laid out in Federal Election Commission filings last night. Let's go through them. The primary joint fundraising committee we're talking about here is Trump's leadership PAC, Save America. To put context on this, last year at the start of the year, it had $105 million. That's a ton of money. The beginning of this year, $18.3 million. What does he have right now? As of the latest filing that came out last night, less than $4 million. That's hemorrhaging cash."

Mattingly then shifted gears to explain how Trump's campaign apparatus is trying to shift money around to cover his legal bills, highlighted by Save America's request that a Trump super PAC refund $60 million after it paid a whopping $40 million to pay Trump's lawyers.

"While they're trying to get around this by calling it a refund, there's no precedent for a... refund being this large," Mattingly said. "Trump campaign says they've done everything according to the law, everything legally, but this is new, this is different and this is very clearly an effort to try to add liquidity when they have a very clear crunch despite the fact it's never really been done before."

