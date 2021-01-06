‘Trump and the fools following him’ are the ones who ‘stole the Georgia election’: conservative

President Donald Trump was widely blamed on Wednesday for Republicans' poor turnout in the Georgia runoff elections.

Democrat Raphael Warnock is the projected winner over interim Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and Democrat Jon Ossoff currently has a lead over Sen. David Perdue (R-GA).

"President Trump lost Georgia to President-elect Joe Biden by 11,799 votes on Nov. 3. That same day, Sen. David Perdue received 88,098 more votes than Jon Ossoff, and in a special election, the combined votes of Republicans, including Kelly Loeffler and Doug Collins, received more votes than Rafael Warnock. So, it's nothing short of a catastrophe for Republicans that, two months later, Warnock and Ossoff appear victorious in the Georgia runoff elections," Washington Examiner commentary writer Tiana Lowe wrote on Wednesday.

"By building on Perdue and Loeffler's existing leads, Republicans should have secured the party's control of the Senate — the only chamber of Congress with the possibility of reining in a Democrat-controlled House of Representatives and Biden's White House. Instead, Trump and his coterie of conspiracy theorists spent the past two months trying to convince Republicans that their votes were stolen in elections," she wrote. "Evidently, Republicans in Georgia believed them."

Lowe noted, "Trump recruited kooks such as Sidney Powell (who would have you believe that Hugo Chavez was implicated in a contemporary voting machine company rigging the election) and Jenna Ellis (the self-described constitutional law professor who has never taught at a law school) to lie to the entire party that Trump's election was actually stolen. It was not stolen."

"They stole the Georgia election in the most elementary way possible: by telling them the prior election had been stolen, so why bother voting at all," she argued. "They lied, giving Biden the keys to the castle. Every self-respecting conservative should now understand this paradox: Trump and his cabal of crazies must be forcefully repudiated in order to preserve what Trump accomplished as president — the judicial gains ensured by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, tax cuts brokered by former House Speaker Paul Ryan, and foreign policy feats achieved by Jared Kushner."

Lowe isn't the only one worried about Trump self-inflicting harm on the Republican Party.

Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs spoke to a current, paid Trump adviser.

"Trump f*cked the party. He f*cked the party with his conspiracy theories and pushing females and independents away from the party. The bleeding needs to stop. He needs to go," the adviser reportedly said.

CNN's Jake Tapper reported Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) is also being blamed.