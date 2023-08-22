Trump reveals he'll give himself up in Georgia on Thursday

Donald Trump took to his personal social media account on Monday evening to reveal it is confirmed he'll be submitting for booking on Thursday.
The news comes after Trump's lawyers negotiated his bail at $200,000 and the conditions which demand that he not issue any threats, veiled or otherwise.
"Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is overseeing one of the greatest Murder and Violent Crime DISASTERS in American History," Trump raged. "In my case, the trip to Atlanta is not for 'Murder,' but for making a PERFECT PHONE CALL! She campaigned, and is continuing to campaign, and raise money on, this WITCH HUNT. This is in strict coordination with Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ. It is all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE!"
Trump also sent out fundraising appeals on Monday, something he's done over the past two years.
"Trump took in over $53 million since the start of 2023," the Associated Press revealed citing campaign finance records. It was during "a period in which his two criminal indictments in Florida and New York were turned into a rallying cry that sent his fundraising soaring. Yet the Republican presidential front-runner burned through at least $42.8 million this year, much of it used to cover costs related to the mounting legal peril faced by Trump, his aides and other allies, leaving him with $31.8 million cash on hand. And that was after receiving a lifeline from a pro-Trump super PAC that agreed to refund millions of dollars in contributions that Trump’s operation had previously donated to it."
Trump has long said that his phone call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was a "perfect" call. He demanded that the lawmaker "find" him 11,780 votes so that he could "win" the state.
After being arraigned on Thursday, Trump will officially be considered "out on bail."