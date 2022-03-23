Trump seeks to ‘punish’ Brian Kemp allies with latest endorsement in Georgia: report

Former President Donald Trump is continuing to lash out at members of his own party who did not join his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

In Georgia, Trump has directed his ire at Gov. Brian Kemp for not overturning the state's election, which was won by President Joe Biden. Trump helped recruit former Sen. David Perdue to challenge Kemp in the state's GOP primary. In the 2020 race for secretary of state, Trump endorsed Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) against Republican incumbent Brad Raffensperger.

And now Trump is also primarying a third statewide incumbent Republican.

"Great news for Georgia! A very successful Businessman and Attorney, John Gordon, will be running against 'Do Nothing' Attorney General Chris Carr," Trump said in a statement emailed to reporters.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Ominous warning sign': Here's how 'Cowboys for Trump' founder's conviction bodes ill for MAGA rioters

Trump then repeated his long-ago debunked lies about election fraud.

"He spent more time hunting those people who fought for the truth than he did those who cheated in the Election. Chris Carr was a disaster every step of the way," Trump complained.

Trump ended the message with a personal appeal.

"He will never let you down!" Trump promised.

Greg Bluestein, political reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, said the statement was a reminder "Trump aims to punish any Kemp allies."