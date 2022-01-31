'Something foul happened': Legal experts aren't buying fake Trump elector's claims of innocence

Georgia Republican Party treasurer Joseph Brannan says there's a perfectly reasonable explanation for why he signed a phony election certificate on behalf of former President Donald Trump -- but some legal experts aren't buying it.

In an interview with the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, Brannan claimed that he signed the phony election certificate that falsely claimed Trump had won Georgia as a way to give the Trump campaign's legal operation more options for challenging the election results.

“There was enough to meet the initial standard to show there were (enough) ballots in dispute,” Brannan said. “This was being asked by the (Trump) campaign. So if it preserved his legal rights, that made sense to me. …If Biden had a lawsuit pending and the Democratic electors filed paperwork to preserve his legal challenge, I would have had no issue.”

But Anthony Kreis, an assistant professor at Georgia State College of Law, tells the Ledger-Enquirer that he doesn't believe Brannan and his associates were really acting in a good-faith effort to help the Trump campaign, and he points to the fact that they signed these certificates well after the election in Georgia had been certified.

"Weeks had passed when they did this," he said. "Something foul happened... something wrong happened in Georgia. The folks who participated in it were wrong.”

Norman Eisen, a senior fellow in Governance Studies at Brookings Institute, similarly told the Ledger-Enquirer that it is difficult to believe that Brannan didn't know the deeply undemocratic nature of his actions.

“Is it really plausible that anyone would actually believe that?" he asked of Branna's claims. “[Brannan’s] account raises a lot of serious questions... It raises more questions than it answers.”

