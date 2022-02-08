‘Should be easy’: Former prosecutor says Georgia DA has the evidence to indict Trump
The Georgia prosecutor investigating Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election could criminally charge him now, but the prosecutor is pursuing a more expansive case that will take longer, a former federal prosecutor explained on CNN on Tuesday.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating Trump for nearly a year after the publication of audio from a phone call when Trump attempted to convince Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn the 2020 election.

CNN's John Berman interviewed lawyer Michael Moore, who served as the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

"You know, I think there is," Moore replied.

"I think there could be a very clear cut case and sort of a rifle shot approach to this," he explained. "That is to just move forward on quick felony charge using the phone call as the basis of that."

Moore said that Raffensperger's testimony could be powerful.

"He has been all over the news media when this happened," he explained. "He told everybody about -- he wrote a book about it and marketed for his book as he made appearances. we have other statements from him that could be used in a prosecution. That's one of the reasons that I think a clear criminal grand jury would be easy."

"What this tells me about what she's doing — moving forward looking at conspiracy charges, possible charges on other people — that's fine. There's validity to casting a wider net. The thing you have to be aware of as prosecutor, the wider the net, the more shots you make available by defense attack in appellate courts," he explained.

