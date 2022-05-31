Republican official previously 'warned' by Trump gets called to testify in Georgia election fraud case
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced on Tuesday that her investigation into Georgia election fraud would seek testimony from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, CNN reported, citing the court documents.

Carr was among those that former President Donald Trump called in his pressure to get Republican officials to change the 2020 election results in the state of Georgia.

"I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state," Trump told the secretary of state in a recorded call. "And flipping the state is a great testament to our country because, you know, this is — it’s a testament that they can admit to a mistake or whatever you want to call it. If it was a mistake, I don’t know. A lot of people think it wasn’t a mistake. It was much more criminal than that. But it’s a big problem in Georgia, and it’s not a problem that’s going away. I mean, you know, it’s not a problem that’s going away."

In a call with Carr, however, Trump tried to stop he and other Republicans from opposing a Texas lawsuit being taken to the Supreme Court that would have thrown out millions of votes in Georgia and other states. Carr sent his own filing that urged the High Court not to hear the Trump case. Carr doesn't appear to have recorded his call, at least that has been made aware, but he may have information for the grand jury hearing evidence about Trump's alleged attempt to commit fraud.

Carr is among several witnesses that will be heard by the grand jury this week, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Both men recently won a Republican Primary race against a Trump-backed candidate.

Willis previously said that she hoped to be finished with her case in the next few months.

