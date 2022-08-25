More Trump advisers called to testify in Fulton County

Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis revealed that three additional advisers to former President Donald Trump are being called to answer questions about the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election results in the state.

According to Politico, Mark Meadows, Sidney Powell and Phil Waldron are the three new witnesses who are being asked to answer questions before the special grand jury.

Meadows served as Trump's chief of staff in his final year in office. Meadows traveled to Georgia and tried to break into the rooms where election officials were matching voters' signatures on their ballots. Meadows then started talking to the lead investigator under the deputy secretary of state. He got the deputy's phone number and the following day Trump called her, asking for help on his election scheme.

Sidney Powell was among the legal team who "helped" Trump wage a kind of legal war to change the 2020 election. Recent reports have revealed that Powell also got access to files that were copied from Georgia voting systems.

"Plaintiffs in a long-running federal lawsuit over the security of Georgia’s voting systems obtained the new records from the company, Atlanta-based SullivanStrickler, under a subpoena to one of its executives," the Washington Post revealed Monday. "The records include contracts between the firm and the Trump-allied attorneys, notably Sidney Powell. The data files are described as copies of components from election systems in Coffee County, Georgia, and Antrim County, Michigan.

Waldron was also called by the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 and the attempt to overthrow the election. In their request for Waldron, they explained that he was among those who were circulating ideas around changing the election results. He was coordinating with the White House and members of Congress, and turned over "a blueprint for overturning a nationwide election" the committee characterized.



