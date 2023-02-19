Trump busted by reporter for twisting his words to wrongly claim 'exoneration'

Former President Donald Trump over the weekend promoted a tweet from Politico reporter Kyle Cheney to falsely claim that a special grand jury in Georgia had exonerated him from any wrongdoing.

As Cheney noted on Sunday, Trump took his tweet describing the contents of the partially released grand jury report and used it to falsely suggest that the report had concluded the former president did nothing wrong.

While Cheney's tweet about the report noted that "there's very little" of substance in it, he wrote in a follow-up tweet that "the bulk of the report remains under seal," which means that any recommendation of criminal charges against Trump or his allies would be in the full report that will be released at a later date, presumably after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis makes a decision about whether to charge Trump with a crime.

"Was just told Donald Trump reposted this tweet of mine, devoid of context before and after that made clear it was limited to the very tiny excerpts of the Fulton County report — and the full report’s more significant findings remain sealed," Cheney wrote.

Willis has been investigating Trump for his efforts to overturn the results of Georgia's 2020 presidential election results, including his scheme to install phony "alternate" electors to vote for him instead of President Joe Biden and his infamous phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger where he asked Raffensperger to "find" the nearly 12,000 votes he needed to overtake Biden in the state.