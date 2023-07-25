'RICO indictments are building': CNN's Bakari Sellers warns Trump Fani Willis is coming for him

Former President Donald Trump is facing a wave of potential indictments at the federal level in the January 6 case, but there is another case building against him as well: the Georgia election interference case being pursued by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

And that is an important space to watch, argued analyst Bakari Sellers on CNN Tuesday.

"It goes back to the voters in terms of fatigue, right, and Chris Christie in his interview with you said he thinks he is the guy to actually get something done," said Bloomberg News Washington bureau chief Peggy Collins. "This is the question that people keep having time and time again in Washington. What are you actually doing to help us when it comes to prices, when it comes to the economy, is this political theater?"

"And what theater are you going to watch?" asked Sellers. "I mean, honestly, are you watching just you continue to dig into the rabbit hole after Hunter Biden or watch the trial in... Miami, Florida, of the former President of the United States or in Atlanta, Georgia, or in New York, or in Washington, D.C.?"

"We don't know about Atlanta yet," cut in anchor Poppy Harlow.

"Atlanta's coming," said Sellers. "Fani is ... an amazing prosecutor... The RICO indictments are building, as we know, down there. Having that type of political theater on its face far surpasses any impeachment inquiry from the sexiness of it."

Watch the video below or at the link here.