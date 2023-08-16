Fani Willis reveals date she wants Trump's trial to start

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Wednesday issued a request to set former President Donald Trump’s trial date for March 4, 2024, CNN’s Kaitlyn Collins reports on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

The arraignments for all 19 defendants will take place the week of September 5, according to her filing.

Willis asked a judge to set the March 4 date for a single trial involving all 19 defendants in the case involving attempts to overturn the 2020 election result.

Trump and his co-defendants were indicted on Monday.

Collins notes that the March date is eight days before the Peach State’s primary election.

“The indictment alleges that rather than abide by Georgia’s legal process for election challenges, the defendants engaged in a criminal racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia’s presidential election result,” Willis said Monday during a late-night news conference.



