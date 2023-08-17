Brian Kemp blows off MAGA pleas to change Georgia's pardon laws for Trump's benefit

Supporters of former President Donald Trump are particularly worried about the RICO charges leveled against him in Georgia because there is simply no way for him to escape prison time if he's found guilty.

The reason for this is that Georgia is one of the few states that does not give its governor blanket pardon power, which means that Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp could not simply bail him out.

Added to this, reports the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Kemp and other top Georgia Republicans have been blowing off pleas from Trump allies to change the laws so that Kemp or another future Republican governor could simply free Trump from prison with the stroke of a pen.

And even if Kemp were on board with such a measure, notes the AJC, it would require a super majority that would necessitate getting a significant number of Georgia Democrats on board with the changes.

Kemp adviser Cody Hall tells the AJC that calls to completely overhaul the pardon system for Trump's benefit are simply out of touch with reality.

“Where have I heard special session, changing decades-old law, and overturning constitutional precedent before?” Hall asked rhetorically. “Oh right, prior to Republicans losing two Senate runoffs in January of 2021. What are people hoping to learn in the second kick of the election-losing mule?”