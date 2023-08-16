Trump supporters issue death threats and post addresses of Georgia grand jury members: report

Supporters of Donald Trump's have been finding ways to attack the members of the Georgia grand jury that passed down an indictment against their candidate, according to a report.

NBC News and MSNBC are reporting that fans of Trump are posting online the addresses of grand jury members whose names were included in the indictment.

Most social media sites have strict rules against doxing, so they are likely cropping up on anonymous message boards, but NBC noted that the network wouldn't reveal where the addresses are being posted.

"The grand juror's purported addresses were spotted by Advance Democracy, Inc., a non-partisan research group founded by Daniel J. Jones, a former FBI investigator and staffer for the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence," said the report.

“It’s becoming all too commonplace to see everyday citizens performing necessary functions for our democracy being targeted with violent threats by Trump-supporting extremists," Jones said. "The lack of political leadership on the right to denounce these threats — which serve to inspire real-world political violence — is shameful.”

Also on social media are images of the people believed to be grand jurors, with posts claiming that they are supporters of Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Raphael Warnock (D-GA), as well as former President Barack Obama and Black Lives Matter, the reports said.

"These jurors have signed their death warrant by falsely indicting President Trump," one post said on a pro-Trump forum, according to NBC News.

Making threats to or otherwise targeting grand jury members is illegal.

