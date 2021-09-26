Trump sought to settle scores during dark speech in Georgia that lasted over 90 minutes

Donald Trump traveled to Georgia on Saturday where the former Republican president repeatedly slammed the state's GOP governor while describing America as a dystopian hellscape under President Joe Biden.

Trump has been livid since Kemp refused to overturn the state's 2020 election, which was won by Biden.

"You're not going to have a country left. If you want to have a country left you must elect no Democrats and vote only for America first Republicans," Trump said near the beginning of the rally.

But he soon began attacking Kemp, who is facing re-election in 2022. And he repeatedly suggested likely Democratic Party challenger Stacey Abrams might be a better governor.

Trump demanded that Georgia voters replace Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.





Mitch McConnell gets booed at the #TrumpRally, Brian Kemp gets even bigger boos. pic.twitter.com/RXhLbSwfdk

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 26, 2021





Trump's fixation with his conspiracy theories about the 2020 election dominated his speech. Despite the controversial Cyber Ninjas audit in Arizona confirming he also lost that state, Trump demanded that the state decertify Biden's victory.









"It is clear that in Arizona they must decertify the election" -- Trump one day after the Arizona "audit" affirmed Biden's victory pic.twitter.com/oHtMJhc7U1

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 26, 2021





Trump didn't just criticize those who refused to go along with his "Big Lie" of election fraud, he also defended those who acted upon his conspiracy theories. Trump mentioned Ashli Babbit and said that people charged for the January 6th attack on the Capitol are "being held prisoner, very unfairly."

The 90-minute rant was detached enough from reality for Trump to deny having a big mouth while bragging about his honesty.