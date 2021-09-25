QAnon congresswoman brazenly lies at Trump rally — while demanding audit of the vote in Georgia

Controversial Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lied to the audience at a rally in Perry, Georgia on Saturday.

While warming up the crowd ahead of Donald Trump's speech, the first-term representative lied about the elections in her state.

"And there's something that all of us know in Georgia, Trump won Georgia," Greene said, even though the initial tabulation and two hand recounts proved that statement is a lie.

"And that's why I'm calling for an audit in Georgia, it's time to do it," she said, even though the election was over ten months ago.

Even though the controversial audit in Arizona showed Trump was an even bigger loser than was announced in November, Trump has refused to accept reality and instead argued that the opposite result was found.

"I will be discussing the winning results of the Arizona Forensic Audit, which will show 44,000 possibly illegal ballots cast, tomorrow at the Great State of Georgia rally, which will be packed!" Trump emailed to reporters late Friday evening.

A CNN fact-check found "Trump's claims of fraud in Georgia remain completely baseless."

Trump is currently under criminal investigation in Georgia for his efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election, which was won by Joe Biden.