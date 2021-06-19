Trump busted for sticking taxpayers with $2.4 million tab for his visits to his Bedminster golf course
FILE PHOTO: U.S. property magnate Donald Trump practices his swing at the 13th tee of his new Trump International Golf Links course on the Menie Estate near Aberdeen, Scotland June 20, 2011. REUTERS/David Moir/File Photo

An investigation by NJ.com into Donald Trump's visits as president to just his Bedminster golf club, revealed that the current resident of the cub now that he has lost the 2020 election saddled taxpayers with $2.4 million in bills.

According to the report, based on U.S. Secret Service records, the bulk of the amount, $1.9 million, went to lodge Secret Service agents staying in the Bedminster area with another $35,415 for rooms at the golf club.

The report notes, "The Secret Service also spent $285,219 on travel, $41,499 on rental cars, $80,800 on golf carts, and $46,520 on portable toilets," before adding, "Not included are other costs of Trump's frequent visits to Bedminster, including the estimated $142,000 an hour it costs Air Force One to fly, according to figures obtained by the conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch, and the cost of taking the presidential helicopter from the Morristown Airport to the golf club."

Trump reportedly conducted his private business during his visits to New Jersey --while also promoting his visits by mentioning the club --which led Jordan Libowitz, a spokesperson for CREW to remark, "When President Trump would go to Bedminster, it wasn't because he liked golf — he was making promotional appearances at a business he continued to own and profit off of. Now we know his decision not to divest from his assets cost taxpayers millions of dollars. The Trump Organization should reimburse that money, but we know it won't."

