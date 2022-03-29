Trump brags he got a hole-in-one against professional golfers in bizarre evening statement

On Monday evening, former President Donald Trump released a strange statement boastfully claiming to have shot a hole-in-one during a round with professional golfers at one of his courses.

"Many people are asking, so I'll give it to you now, it is 100% true," said Trump in the statement. "While playing with the legendary golfer, Ernie Els, winner of four Major and approximately 72 other tournaments throughout the world, Gene Sauers, Winner of the Senior U.S. Open, Ken Duke, and Mike Goodes, both excellent tour players, I made a hole-in-one. It took place at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on the 7th hole, which was playing 181-yards into a slight wind. I hit a 5-iron, which sailed magnificently into a rather strong wind, with approximately 5 feet of cut, whereupon it bounced twice and then went clank, into the hole."

"Playing with that group of wonderful, talented players was a lot of fun," Trump added. "I won't tell you who won because I am a very modest individual, and you will then say I was bragging — and I don't like people who brag!"

Trump has been accused by sportswriter Rick Reilly of frequently cheating at golf. "Trump doesn’t just cheat at golf. He cheats like a three-card Monte dealer," he wrote in his book on the former president. "He throws it, boots it, and moves it. He lies about his lies. He fudges and foozles and fluffs. At Winged Foot, where Trump is a member, the caddies got so used to seeing him kick his ball back onto the fairway they came up with a nickname for him: 'Pele.'"

