Former OAN host follows Trump with a laptop and printer to read him 'uplifting' stories as he golfs: report

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that former President Donald Trump is accompanied by a former host for the far-right One America News Network (OAN) while he golfs, who follows him around and reads him positive news stories to make him feel better.

The former host, Natalie Harp, "shows him 'uplifting' news articles and online posts," per Dan Ladden-Hall. "In a story looking at how the former president has been spending his time since leaving the White House, The Washington Post reports the former One America News host ... rides alongside Trump in a golf cart fitted with a 'laptop and sometimes a printer' to show him the positive coverage while he plays."

Harp first gained national prominence when she spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2020, crediting Trump with saving her life by signing a bill expanding people's access to experimental treatments, one of which she used to successfully treat her stage 2 bone cancer.

Experts subsequently pointed out the "experimental" treatment she used was already approved by the FDA, meaning the "right to try" law wasn't relevant to her recovery.

"Another aide, Molly Michael, is also said to call Trump’s allies 'requesting that they dial the former president to boost his spirits with positive affirmations' on quiet days," Ladden-Hall continued.

According to the report, "Trump typically spends six days a week playing 18 or sometimes 27 holes at one of his own golf courses."