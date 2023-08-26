Trump brags about being a 'good' athlete in post excusing his golf score

Donald Trump may be running for president with four separate indictments under his belt, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have time for golf.

In fact, the former president on Saturday said he just won a "senior club championship" for those over 50 years old at his own golf club. Trump appeared not to be impressed by his own score, because he made excuses about it on his own social media network, Truth Social.

"I am pleased to report, for those that care, that I just won the Senior Club Championship (must be over 50 years old!) at Bedminster (Trump National Golf Club), shooting a round of 67," Trump wrote on Saturday.

He adds that there is no "hanky/lanky" and that he's unable to cheat because of regular surveillance.

"Now, some people will think that sounds low, but there is no hanky/lanky. Many people watch, plus I am surrounded by Secret Service Agents," he added. "Not much you can do even if you wanted to, and I don’t. For some reason, I am just a good golfer/athlete - I have won many Club Championships, and it is always a great honor!"