Trump golf courses might be violating federal law by trying to profit off the presidency: report
Donald Trump plays golf at Trump National Doral (screen grab)

Images on social media appear to show the Trump Organization violating federal law at the former president's golf courses, Forbes reported Monday.

"On Nov. 21, an Instagram user posted a photo showing the presidential seal set in the grass at Florida’s Trump National Golf Club Jupiter. The property joins Trump clubs in the Bronx and New Jersey in possible violation of a law that bars displaying the seal in a manner that could convey the impression of government approval or sponsorship," Zack Everson reported.

The diverse set of locations where the seal has noticed mean three different federal prosecutors' offices could investigate whether the golf courses are violating the federal law 18 U.S. Code § 713.

"Whoever knowingly displays any printed or other likeness of the great seal of the United States, or of the seals of the President or the Vice President of the United States, or the seal of the United States Senate, or the seal of the United States House of Representatives, or the seal of the United States Congress, or any facsimile thereof, in, or in connection with, any advertisement, poster, circular, book, pamphlet, or other publication, public meeting, play, motion picture, telecast, or other production, or on any building, monument, or stationery, for the purpose of conveying, or in a manner reasonably calculated to convey, a false impression of sponsorship or approval by the Government of the United States or by any department, agency, or instrumentality thereof, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than six months, or both," the law reads.




