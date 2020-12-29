Trump warns GOP has 'a death wish' after McConnell blocks $2,000 payments
Donald Trump speaking in the White House. (Naresh777 / Shutterstock.com)

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Republican leaders to approve legislation to increase direct payments to Americans from $600 to $2,000.

"Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP. $600 IS NOT ENOUGH! Also, get rid of Section 230 - Don't let Big Tech steal our Country, and don't let the Democrats steal the Presidential Election. Get tough!" Trump tweeted.

The Democrat-led House of Representatives approved the legislation on Monday. But on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) blocked an attempt by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to pass the bill via unanimous consent.

"McConnell brought the chamber back this week with one major goal: overriding Trump's veto of the annual National Defense Authorization Act. He has not yet committed to bringing the $2,000 payment bill up for a vote, and it is unclear now how one would take shape," CNBC explained in a report.

"Still, Democrats tried to use the limited tools at their disposal to force a vote. Speaking on the Senate floor Tuesday afternoon, McConnell said he planned to set up a Wednesday vote on the veto override."

Trump has faced criticism for waiting until the last minute to call for the $2,000 payments.