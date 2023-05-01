Trump opened the door for Republicans to show 'naked contempt' for their own party: columnist

Donald Trump (Photo by Brendan Smialowski for AFP)
Politicians have always taken their own parties to task to prove their independence come election time, but Donald Trump has turned it into a bloodsport with his vicious attacks on the Republican party, Washington Post columnist Paul Waldman wrote Monday.
Worse still, he notes, Trump has opened the door for his closest allies and rivals for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination to join in his ugly bashing of the party.
In his column, Waldman wrote, "As the 2024 GOP presidential primary gets going, it’s becoming clear that Trump has remade presidential politics in an under-appreciated way: He has made it practically a requirement that GOP candidates campaign on open hostility toward their own party."
Pointing to Trump's recently calling unnamed GOP lawmakers "freaks, neocons, globalists, open-borders zealots and fools,” Waldman noted that prominent Republicans seeking to raise their national profiles have joined in the attacks.
"Obviously, candidates who do this are mostly posturing. But the 2024 campaign is already testing just how far candidates, at least Republican ones, will have to go in making attacks on their own party establishment a key pillar of their campaigns," he wrote before adding that the former president has proved that bashing the party you represent can be a winning strategy.
"Trump showed that naked contempt for one’s own party wouldn’t necessarily cause a problem in the general election," he wrote before recalling, "In 2016, 89 percent of Republicans voted for him, and in 2020 the figure was 92 percent, about the same as previous GOP nominees had garnered.
"Once the general election starts, negative partisanship takes hold, with voters motivated strongly by their hatred of the other side."
Cancer is an evolutionary disease. The same forces that turned dinosaurs into birds turn normal cells into cancer: genetic mutations and traits that confer a survival advantage.
Evolution in animals is largely driven by mutations in the DNA of germ cells – the sperm and egg that fuse to form an embryo. These mutations may confer traits that differ from those of the offspring’s parents such as larger paws, sharper teeth or lighter hair color. If the change is beneficial, like a mutation that lightens the hair of a rabbit living in a snowy climate, the animal is better able to survive, mate and pass on its mutated gene to the next generation. Such changes accumulate over millions of years, eventually turning, for example, dinosaurs into bluebirds.
Evolution is natural selection of particularly advantageous traits over time.
Cancer arises by these same evolutionary pressures, but at the level of individual cells within a person’s body. Instead of animals fighting for survival in a harsh environment, cells compete for space and nutrients. Because different organs are composed of different kinds of cells, cancers arising from different organs differ from one another in appearance and behavior and in how well they respond to treatment.
Human cells are normally in a constant state of death and renewal. Old cells die and are replaced by new ones. These phases of death and renewal are usually orderly, with cells cooperating in a complex process that provides them with proper nutrition and replaces them at a constant rate, maximizing the overall function of the organ they make up.
Mutations disrupt this orderly process. Changes to the cell’s DNA alter the proteins that comprise the cell’s structure and govern its behavior, sometimes in ways that lead it to duplicate itself faster than its neighbors, resist normal death signals and sequester nutrients for itself.
The immune system attacks and kills mutant cells in most cases. However, if one survives and duplicates itself many times over, it can form a tumor made of multiple mutant cells. These tumor cells continue to reproduce and mutate, evolving until the tumor ultimately gains the ability to spread throughout the body.
Cancer detected at the earliest stages of this evolution can be treated more effectively than cancer at more advanced stages. This observation underlies the effectiveness of cancer screening programs in reducing cancer rates.
For example, colon cancer begins as a polyp, a small tumor on the interior surface of the colon that is harmless on its own but may eventually evolve and gain the ability to invade the colon wall and spread throughout the body. Precancerous polyps are easily removed during colonoscopy screenings, preventing them from evolving to invasive colon cancer.
Different cancers require different treatments
In general, cancers from different organs look distinct from one another and contain different proteins. This leads to variations in how they behave.
Under the microscope, cancer looks like a distorted and disorganized version of the normal tissue from which it arose. Cancer cells tend to contain the same set of proteins as those in healthy organs, and likewise continue to perform many of the same functions. For example, prostate cancer contains large amounts of androgen receptors, proteins that bind to testosterone and drives cells to grow and survive. Androgen receptors both enable normal prostate function and drive growth of prostate cancer.
Tumors arising in a given organ also tend to have mutations in the same set of genes, even among different patients. For example, around half of patients with melanoma, an aggressive type of skin cancer, have a mutation in the BRAF gene that enhances cell growth and survival. In contrast, BRAF mutations are rare in lung cancer.
Pathologists look at tissue samples under a microscope to identify cancer cells.
Cancers also differ in the number of mutations they contain, and this number is strongly associated with the organ from which they arise. The prevalence of mutations is also influenced by mutations in genes that control DNA repair. For example, thyroid cancers typically have a low number of mutations while colon cancers have many mutations, a number that is increased dramatically in tumors that have lost genes involved in DNA repair.
Because of these substantial differences in proteins and mutations, tumors from different organs respond differently to treatment. For example, the majority of patients with testicular cancer can be cured with traditional chemotherapy combined with surgery. However, thyroid cancer and melanoma respond minimally to chemotherapy and require different approaches. Radioactive iodine can only be used to treat thyroid cancer because only thyroid cells take up iodine as part of their usual function.
Tumors that contain a large number of mutations often respond well to immunotherapies that help the patient’s immune system attack cancer cells. This is because the immune system sees tumors with more mutations as more foreign and thus mounts a greater response against them. For example, melanoma and bladder and lung cancers respond well to immunotherapy, particularly those that have lost DNA repair function. In contrast, prostate cancer, which often harbors a low number of mutations, has typically responded poorly to immunotherapies.
For example, a subset of lung cancers is driven by mutation in a gene called EGFR. These are treated with a group of drugs that block the protein the mutant EGFR gene encodes for, slowing the cancer’s growth. Lung cancers treated with these drugs often develop a new EGFR mutation called T790M that confers resistance to most EGFR inhibitors. However, researchers have developed another drug that inhibits proteins with T790M and other EGFR mutations more broadly, improving survival for patients with these types of lung cancers.
Cancer cells can adapt to treatments and become resistant to them.
Similarly, metastatic prostate cancer is often treated with drugs that block androgen receptors, because it depends on them for growth and survival. Over time, the tumors evolve in response to these drugs and develop mutations that change the androgen receptor, massively increase the amount of androgen receptor they produce or, in some cases, completely change their appearance and protein content so they no longer rely on androgen receptors to survive. In these instances, patients require different therapies to overcome resistance.
Not an easy fight
The fight against cancer is a fight against evolution, the fundamental process that has driven life on Earth since time immemorial. This is not an easy fight, but medicine has made tremendous progress.
An Ohio high school student said he's never witnessed racial tension at a lacrosse game until recently.
"While both teams are competing and having fun, this incident kind of crossed the line, made me feel some type of way. I passed the ball to one of my teammates and the dude comes up to me and says some other stuff and then says that — the N-word pretty much," Dominic Shaw, who is a junior at Pickerington High School Central, told WBNS.
"I was in complete shock in the moment."
Shaw said that after he heard someone use the N-word during his team's game against Olentangy Berlin, he told the game's officials but nothing was done.
"I mean, I talked to my [athletic director] after the incident. They said they would reach out to Berlin's [athletic director] and try to handle it. After the game, their coach came up to me and said they handled it, but nothing seemed to really happen," he said.
His father, Karl Shaw, said he will not tolerate any racial discrimination and is proud of how his son handled the situation.
"It upset me, only because he did everything right, he went to the grownups,” he said. "I'm proud of him. I'm extremely proud of the young man that he has grown into because he handled that the right way."
After WBNs reached out to Olentangy Berlin, and the school replied with the following statement:
"Berlin High School administrators were made aware of this complaint, acted immediately and investigated what took place. The Olentangy athletic handbook addresses that racist or abusive comments or actions directed at others by any Olentangy student-athlete and sports team will not be tolerated. We cannot discuss disciplinary information for any student at any time."
Watch the video at this link:
Pickerington Central lacrosse player says opponent used racial slur during game
www.youtube.com
Freshman United States Representative George Santos (R-New York), who despite facing numerous investigations inside and outside of Congress as well as in Brazil has decided to seek reelection to a second term in 2024, mocked local public service during a recent address to a roomful of enamored staffers.
"So when you go back home and your GOP apparatus says, 'no, you're too young. Go be dog catcher. Go be city councilman or town councilman' for whatever nonsensical, non-really-impacting job you don't wanna do but that's the only option that they're giving you? Be more, like the folks who actually are brave to come out and run," Santos said.
"You're also awesome," an individual exclaimed while Santos spoke.
"I'm a first-time, I'm a first-time elected official and this is the job I wanted to do because this is the job I think that's more consequential in my lifetime," Santos boasted. "I wanna see more of you guys in the chambers, not as, not as staff, as members. Remember that you're, the moment you hit twenty-five, get, get, get moving. You know, just get, just do it."
Twitter users responded with their opinions of Santos.
Mike McLean: "Dog catchers have more integrity in their pinky fingers than this man has in his whole body."
100% Pure Demon Semen: "After his term ends he'd be lucky to get a job like dog catcher. The only jobs he'll get will have a novelty quotient: such as contestant on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, Marriage Bootcamp, Celebrity Edition, Celebrity Big Brother etc etc. He's unhireable."
Astoriacub7: "Coming from someone who couldn't win a seat on the NY City Council."
Mutter: "So I guess it's ok to lie about your whole life & get elected Republican."
Jade Jurek – Supporter of Ukraine: "County commissions, city councils, school boards and other local governing councils run the world. They make sure kids get an education, trash gets collected and potholes get filled. George Santos is a poseur."
American Democracy Matters: "He is a proven pathological liar and STILL this many come out to support him? We have a very real character problem among Americans."
Sandra Lee: "You're a disgrace to the US and should have NEVER been voted into Congress."
Steven Crosby: "....says the guy standing in front of an emergency exit door. Sit down, you fraud."
ChandLogan: "'Go for the job you want, don't work your way up, even if you're not qualified at all and have to lie to get it.'"