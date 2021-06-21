Republicans warned by marketing guru that their allegiance to Trump could blow their 2022 chances

An MSNBC "Morning Joe" panel that was discussing former Vice President Mike Pence being booed by Donald Trump fans during a conservative Christian conference over the weekend led to one regular contributor to point out that it was entirely possible Republicans could blow their chance at regaining power in the 2022 midterms.

Discussing what was described as Trump's "cult," regular Morning Joe contributor Donny Deutsch served up a warning to Republicans that they are at risk of engaging in a "cycle" of losing.

"A couple data points about the state of the Republican Party," Deutsch began. "Economist/YouGov came out with a poll where they were asking ratings of Joe Biden and Putin. Vladimir Putin's favorability rating with Trump voters is twice what Biden's is. What else do you need to know about the death of the Republican Party as we know it?"

"They [the Republican Party] have to wait for a couple of L's, a couple of losses," he continued. "These guys, it's simple, they want to keep their jobs. As we know, 20 percent of the fringe in the party votes in primaries and they'll get primaried out. Trump at this point is almost a concept, not a person."

"You know what Trump tweeted out over the weekend?" he reported. "Happy Father's Day to the losers, to the RINOs losers -- this is what their fearless leader is tweeting out. There is no concept, there are no issues."

Asking, "Where's the transformational figure, where can somebody stand up and tell it like it is," Deutsch warned, "Until there is a cycle or two of losing, although they are set up to win in 2022, the Republicans, I do believe as long as the Democrats do not go anywhere near defund the police, there might be a break in history and there might be a change in the midterms. Because there is nowhere to go and the suburban Republicans who moved to Biden will stay there. I think the answer is there has to be another cycle or two of losing until the Republicans, or any semblance of the Republican Party, can raise their heads again."

Watch below:



