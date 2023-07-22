RNC head issues warning to Trump about ducking debates as advisors say pressure could backfire

Donald Trump is facing increasing pressure from multiple quarters to appear at the initial Republican Party 2024 presidential debate and close aides to the former president claim it could "backfire."
At issue is Trump's hinting that he won't appear on the Fox News-hosted event in August, claiming he doesn't want to give his conservative rivals a boost by appearing on stage with them, and may instead launch his own competing event.
That, in turn, has led prominent Fox News personalities to urge him on-air to show up over fears that a Trump-less debate will be a ratings flop for the network.
According to a report from the Washington Post, Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel has reportedly "argued" with the former president, telling him he will be painting a target on his back for the other candidates to take shots at since he won't be there to defend himself.
The Post is reporting, "Despite the public pleadings of Fox News personalities, it’s the Republican National Committee that has been most active in lobbying him to attend. Trump met on Monday at his Bedminster club with Ronna McDaniel, the Republican Party chairwoman, and David Bossie, a longtime Trump adviser who is helping lead the RNC’s debate efforts."
The report from the Post's Josh Dawsey and Jeremy Barr added, "Both told Trump that he should participate in the debates, according to four people familiar with the meeting. McDaniel, in particular, has argued to Trump that the other candidates will be talking about him, so he should be there to respond."
As for the pleadings from Fox hosts, the report stated Trump's anger with the network -- which has been giving his key rival Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) a boost lately -- has not abated and the lobbying may lead to him to harden his no-show stance, with the Post reporting the former president feels the conservative network "has been insufficiently supportive of him."
