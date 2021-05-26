'I like presidents who aren't facing indictment': Internet rejoices as Trump falls under grand jury investigation
U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa, United States, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Prosecutors have convened a grand jury to investigate former president Donald Trump's business dealings, and social media users are cautiously optimistic.

The panel will sit three days a week for a lengthier-than-usual six-month term to hear evidence about the Trump Organization, its business practices and its decision makers, including whether the family-owned company manipulated the value of its real estate holdings to defraud banks, insurances companies and the Internal Revenue Service.

Trump, naturally, denounced the grand jury as "purely political" and "a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history," but Twitter users celebrated the news.