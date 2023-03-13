Grand jury witness says Trump probe goes beyond Stormy Daniels: 'It's bigger than money'

A Manhattan grand jury heard from the former daughter-in-law of Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg.

Jennifer Weisselberg testified Monday behind closed doors along with former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, and she told The Daily Beast that she explained to investigators how the former president ordered his top financial executive to avoid taxes and falsify records.

"Something has changed and it's up-leveled," Weisselberg told the website. “It’s bigger than any taxes, paper, insurance, banks, insurance… it's bigger than money."

The grand jury has been hearing evidence about a hush money payoff scheme involving Cohen and porn actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election, and their closed-door testimony and an invitation for Trump himself to testify suggests the investigation is nearing its end.

IN OTHER NEWS: 'A guarantee of anarchy': Law professor warns Supreme Court is a 'threat to the whole system'

“Looks like they are turning over every stone,” said one source close to the investigation.

Trump plans to decline the invitation, and Cohen said outside the district attorney's office that he felt "a little twisted inside."

“It's been a long time coming, five years now, give or take,” Cohen said. “This is not revenge. What this is, is about accountability…he needs to be held accountable for his dirty deeds.”