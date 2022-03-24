'You've GOT to be kidding': Legal experts heap scorn on Trump's 'garbage' new lawsuit against Hillary Clinton
www.rawstory.com

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Hillary Clinton in which he accused her of engaging in an "unthinkable plot" to make him look like Russian President Vladimir Putin's puppet.

Many legal experts, however, are not impressed with the president's claims.

Trial lawyer Max Kennerly, for instance, spotted an elementary legal citation error in the lawsuit within minutes of reading through it.

"As an indication of the quality of Trump's complaint, Count III alleges 'injurious falsehood,' an obscure state law tort that is essentially trade libel," he wrote on Twitter. "In support, Trump cites a federal law that has nothing to do with it. 18 U.S.C. § 2701 is the Stored Communications Act."

IN OTHER NEWS: Watch: Biden mocks Trump at NATO when asked what happens if former president launches 2024 campaign

Former federal prosecutor Ken White, meanwhile, similarly found himself in disbelief by the lot quality of Trump's lawsuit.

"Oh you've GOT to be f*cking kidding me," he wrote. "Dear Former President Trump: Next time, hire lawyers smart enough not to concede repeatedly in your lolsuit that Russia was a hostile foreign sovereignty."

Harvard Law professor Lawrence Tribe dismissed Trump's lawsuit as "absurd" on its face.

"An absurd lawsuit by an absurdly litigious former president who has only himself to blame for being compromised by Putin and thus looking like he is compromised by Russia," he wrote.

National security attorney Bradley Moss, meanwhile, said he wasn't going to even bother reading Trump's complaint.

"You couldn't even pay me to read this garbage," he wrote.

SmartNews