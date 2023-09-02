Here's how Trump's comments show he is planning a 'dictatorship': Historian
Donald Trump (Photo of Trump via Agence France-Presse)

On Friday, presidential historian Michael Beschloss analyzed Trump's recent speeches in which he valorized his own criminal indictments, and warned MSNBC's Ali Velshi that he is planning a "dictatorship" if he manages to get into power again.

"In 2016, I declared, I am your voice," said Trump in one clip. "Today, I add that I am your warrior, I am your justice, and for those who have been wronged and been betrayed, I am your retribution. In the end, they're not coming after me, they're coming after you, and I am just standing in their way. Here I am, standing in their way." In a second clip he said, "Every time the radical left Democrats, Marxists, communists, fascists indict me, I consider it a great, great, great badge of honor ... because I am being indicted for you."

"Using the example you and i just talked about, if you and I ever get indicted for anything, I am not sure I can get away with that," said Velshi with a bitter laugh. "I am getting indicted for you. Who are these people that are cheering for him? I didn't do anything, I did not commit a foul crime."

"A duet to the music of totally devoted to, you know, proudly indicted. I'm still not sure that will earn us very much money," said Beschloss. "But this is as serious as it can possibly get because, look what's at stake November of next year. Donald Trump has told us if he becomes president again, he wants a presidential dictatorship without much regard to Congress, without much regard to the courts, without people in the executive branch who are ever going to say no, and also, locking a lot of people up."

This sort of agenda, Beschloss warned, is "much more the language of Mussolini and other fascists and dictators throughout history, than anything else we have seen in the American story."

"All I am saying is, anyone who does not understand what this means — a year from November, we could have lockups, we could have fascists, we could have a dictator," added Beschloss. "That is what all this really means, and what happens between now and then, largely as a result of how people react today trials, is going to determine the fate."

Watch the video below or at the link here.

Michael Beschloss says Trump plans a "presidential dictatorship"www.youtube.com

2020 ElectionSmartNewsTrump IndictmentVideo