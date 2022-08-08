Trump raged to John Kelly that his generals weren't 'totally loyal' like Hitler's Nazi military leaders: report

An explosive new report published in the New Yorker details the difficulties that many American military leaders had with containing former President Donald Trump during his one term in the Oval Office.

One particularly noteworthy story in the report details Trump fuming to former White House chief of staff John Kelly that the American military brass did not give him the kind of unconditional loyalty he believed he deserved.

"You fucking generals, why can’t you be like the German generals?” Trump asked Kelly at one point.

“Which generals?” Kelly asked.

“The German generals in World War II,” Trump replied.

At this point, Kelly corrected Trump for badly mangling historical facts about Hitler's generals.

“You do know that they tried to kill Hitler three times and almost pulled it off?” Kelly said.

Trump, however, was undeterred and continued to tell Kelly that Hitler's generals were "totally loyal" to him.

Kelly then told Trump that American generals were loyal to the Constitution and would never be fully obedient yes men to the president if he gave what they believed to be unlawful orders.

Nonetheless, writes the New Yorker, Trump continued to believe that "the generals of the Third Reich had been completely subservient to Hitler" and "this was the model he wanted for his military."

