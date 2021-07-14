Trump summoned author to Mar-A-Lago and threatened him over book's claim that he praised Hitler: report
The author of the new book "Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost" says that former President Donald Trump threatened to sue him over the book's claim that he praised Adolph Hitler.

Michael Bender told TMZ that was invited to Trump's Mar-a-Lago report in Florida twice for a one-on-one meeting.

Bender said that Trump initially tried to influence the book, but later started to use threatening language. But Bender contends that "multiple people heard these things and confirmed them" regarding Trump's alleged comments about Hitler.

"That tells me that that's correct," Bender said, adding that Trump said the book's claims about his comments were "defamatory," which Bender presumed meant that Trump was planning some sort of legal action.

Bender's book claims Trump was visiting Europe in 2018 and commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI when he to his then-Chief of Staff, Gen. John F. Kelly and allegedly said, "Well, Hitler did a lot of good things." Kelly allegedly pushed back.

Watch Bender's interview with TMZ below:

