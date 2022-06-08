Trump reacted 'bitterly' when longtime loyalist Hope Hicks didn't believe his voter fraud claims: book
A new book claims that multiple loyalists in former President Donald Trump's inner circle did not believe his claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election -- but he completely blew them off and instead sought solace in the conspiracy theories being peddled by attorney Sidney Powell.

In an excerpt of the book published in the New York Times on Wednesday, journalists Peter Baker and Susan Glasser report that even longtime Trump confidant Hope Hicks, who had worked with him since the start of the 2016 presidential campaign, told him she would not indulge his delusions about having won the 2020 election.

Trump, according to the reporters, responded "bitterly."

"Well, Hope doesn’t believe in me," he said.

“No, I don’t,” she replied. “Nobody’s convinced me otherwise.”

Hicks would subsequently "disappear" from the White House in Trump's final two months, the reporters write, as would son-in-law Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

This would leave the door wide open to conspiracy theorists who would tell the twice-impeached former president what he wanted to hear about the purportedly "stolen" election, which in turn would lead to the January 6th riots at the United States Capitol building.

Baker and Glasser's book, titled "The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021,” is due to be published by Doubleday on September 20.

