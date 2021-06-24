Trump was in real danger of dying and on a 'dizzying' array of meds to keep him alive after catching COVID: report

An explosive new excerpt from a book about former President Donald Trump's handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic claims that he was far more ill than the White House let on, and was put on a "dizzying" array of medications to keep him alive.
The new book, titled "Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration's Response to the Pandemic That Changed History," was written by Washington Post reporters Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta, and is due to be released on June 29th.
In an excerpt of the book published in the Washington Post Thursday, it is revealed that Trump's blood oxygen level after catching COVID-19 last year fell below 90 percent, which is the point at which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends immediately starting oxygen therapy.
In addition to starting oxygen therapy, Abutaleb and Paletta write that "Trump's doctors threw everything they could at the virus all at once," including monoclonal antibodies, antiviral drug remdesivir, and the steroid dexamethasone, which the reporters note "is usually administered if someone is extremely ill."
The bottom line, Abutaleb and Paletta report, is that "the president was on a dizzying array of emergency medicines by now — all at once."