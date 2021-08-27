Trump hotel permanently bans Forbes reporter who took pics of pest control gala
The Trump Organization has permanently banned a Forbes reporter after a bizarre situation involving a pest control gala.

"I went to the Trump International Hotel in Washington Thursday evening to do some investigating," Zach Everson reported. "The rates that night started at $2,400, well above the usual $400 to $700, and I wanted to find out why. Upon entering, I saw a big sign that read 'Arrow Exterminators.' I confirmed that the exterminators were customers rather than contractors, and, with that assignment checked, settled in at the bar to see if any swamp people of note were still showing up with Trump out of power."

Everson says he stayed for a $17 prosecco, took some photos, and then went to the restroom. Afterwards, the hotel's director of security, Ernest Wojciech, told Everson to leave.

"While escorting me out, Wojciech explained that the ejection was for taking photos without permission. Once outside, he told me the ban was permanent, then declined to elaborate," Everson reported. "Higher-ups in the Trump Organization also didn't feel like explaining. When Forbes reached out to ask whether one of its reporters had, in fact, been banned from the hotel for life, a spokesperson did not respond."

Everson came to prominence during the Trump administration for his dogged reporting on the hotel, which appeared on Twitter and then his newsletter named after the hotel's address, 1100 Pennsylvania.

