Trump posts all-caps rant demanding 'tough' Republicans take debt ceiling hostage
Donald Trump at MAGA rally in support of Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach in 2018. (mark reinstein / Shutterstock.com)

Now that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has finally taken charge, former President Donald Trump has started making demands of the newly minted Republican majority in the House of Representatives.

In an all-caps rant posted to his Truth Social platform, the former president said Republicans need to refused to raise the debt ceiling unless President Joe Biden agreed to essentially repeal every piece of legislation passed under his watch over the past two years.

"REPUBLICANS CAN GET ALMOST EVERYTHING BACK THAT 'THE OLD BROKEN CROW,' MITCH McCONNELL, AND THE REAL 'LEADER,' CHINA CENTRIC COCO CHOW, STUPIDLY GAVE UP TO THE DEMOCRATS OVER THE LAST TWO YEARS, BY SIMPLY PLAYING TOUGH IN THE UPCOMING DEBT CEILING NEGOTIATIONS. WITH THE 'RIGHT' NEGOTIATORS, LIKE ALL OF THOSE INVOLVED THE OTHER NIGHT (ON BOTH SIDES!) FOR SPEAKER, IT WILL BE A BEAUTIFUL AND JOYOUS THING FOR THE PEOPLE OF OUR COUNTRY TO WATCH," he wrote. "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

In fact, refusing to raise the debt ceiling would not be "a beautiful and joyous thing," as it would result in a default on America's national debt, which would cause the global economy to crater.

Republicans tried taking the debt ceiling hostage last decade to force then-President Barack Obama to repeal the entire Affordable Care Act, although that effort failed when Obama refused to destroy his own signature health care law.

