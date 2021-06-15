Justice Department officials didn't protest Trump because they knew how to 'handle' his illegal demands: reporter

Emails from the Justice Department were revealed Tuesday showing some of the absurd and illegal requests from Donald Trump's White House to overturn the 2020 election by having the Supreme Court declare 6 states invalid.

New York Times reporter Katie Benner explained that another document revealed is a brief written by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, which had already failed before the Supreme Court. Trump and his team wanted the Justice Department to use the same brief again and try to get the High Court to accept the suit from the DOJ.

"Officials inside the department, you can see from some of these emails, and some great reporting in Wall Street Journal, they believed this to be specious, with no legal standing, and you see them trying to push back," explained Benner. "You see them trying to hold meetings with Jeffrey Rosen. It's chaotic, but the attack on the officials was coming from all sides at the White House, from the president himself, from his chief of staff, from allies of the president who had nothing to do with the White House, even from somebody working within the Justice Department who had become connected with Trump, who Trump had courted, and who also believed there was election fraud, that the department itself had said it did not find."

She went on to call it "shocking" to see all of the things coming together through the emails exposed to the public. The president truly believed that he could use the DOJ to overthrow the election.

"That's something we should be thinking about as we understand that former President Trump still has such control and sway over his party," she explained.

Benner went on to say that they're still awaiting information about the communications with then-Attorney General Bill Barr.

"But we know that the president was often calling him and had aides calling him," Benner continued. "A lot of the pressure campaign that we see with Rosen was happening to Barr as well. And there is an understanding from our reporting that one of the reasons that Barr felt he needed to leave the Justice Department is that it got to a point where he was not going to be listened to. No matter what he said, no matter how he pushed back, it didn't matter. What was the point in staying?"

While some hoped that Barr would have stayed to block such illegal behavior, he didn't and ran, claiming he wanted to spend more time with his family.

See the discussion below:



