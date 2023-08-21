Donald Trump is planning sweeping new restrictions on immigration – including a screen for political views – if he's re-elected to a second term.

The former president erected portions of a border wall during his tenure in the White House and established strict health and wealth guidelines for prospective immigrants, but Axios reported that Trump intends to dust off some rarely enforced limits on foreigners entering or staying in the U.S. – and establish some new restrictions.

"For those passionate about securing our immigration system ... the first 100 days of the Trump administration will be pure bliss — followed by another four years of the most hard-hitting action conceivable," said Trump adviser Stephen Miller.

U.S. law has blocked communists from entering the country for decades, but it has rarely been enforced, and Trump plans to use that to reject applicants who are believed to be "Marxists." He will also revive and expand on his "Muslim ban" to block more prospective immigrants from certain countries, the report said.



Trump will also send the Coast Guard and the Navy to form a blockade off the U.S. and Latin American coasts to stop drug smuggling boats, and he will designate drug cartels as "unlawful enemy combatants" to allow the military to attack them in Mexico.

The former president intends to reimpose Title 42, a public health order used millions of times during the pandemic, to expel children under the guise of fighting child trafficking.

"It is the QAnon-ization of border policy," said Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, of the American Immigration Council. "We are seeing a lot more talk about the border as a hub for child sex trafficking, even though there is effectively no evidence."

Trump will also seek to end birthright citizenship for children of undocumented migrants, which he considered as president but now feels has better chances of surviving a Supreme Court challenge, and extend the controversial floating barriers that have gravely injured child migrants along the Rio Grande on the Texas-Mexico border, Axios reported.