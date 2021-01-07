New Articles of Impeachment officially drawn up against Trump

Articles of impeachment have been officially drawn up against President Donald Trump, though it's unclear how far the impeachment will go. The Democratic-led House is likely to pass the impeachment but the Senate isn't likely to take up the articles.

In a "Dear Colleague" letter, Democratic members wrote, "I invite you to join me in introducing a resolution to impeach Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors. Once again, Trump has violated his constitutional oath to faithfully execute the office of the President of the United States and, to the best of his ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.

"Every single hour that Donald Trump remains in office, our country, our democracy, and our national security remain in danger. Congress must take immediate action to keep the people of this country safe and set a precedent that such behavior cannot be tolerated."

If passed, it will be the only time in history that a president was impeached twice.

While some in the House are at work on this effort, there is a discussion behind the scenes about invoking the 25th Amendment and removing the president for stability for the country.

See the articles below:



