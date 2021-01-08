'He is a traitor': Furious congresswoman explains why Trump must be impeached again

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) on Friday grew visibly angry when discussing the need to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time.

During an interview with CNN's John Berman, Clark brushed aside questions about the practicalities of impeaching the president with less than two weeks to go in his term.

"Listen, what we have here is a crisis for our country," she said. "We have a president who has turned on us. He is a traitor. He has incited violence and perpetuated a lie that he won this election."

She then pointed to the 147 Republicans in the House of Representatives who still voted to throw out the 2020 presidential election results even after the president's supporters ransacked the Capitol building as a justification for the president to face consequences for his actions.

"I can't answer for the GOP, but they are going to have to answer to history," she said. "They are going to have to answer to how they took that oath of office, just on Sunday, and turned around and voted for this president after the actions that occurred on the Capitol on Wednesday."

Watch the video below.





