Fox & Friends host believed someone could 'push a button' to stop pro-Trump rioters in their tracks

Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy on Friday expressed bewilderment that there wasn't a magical "button" in the U.S. Capitol building that could be pressed to stop rioters in their tracks.

While discussing Trump supporters' efforts to violently block Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory, Doocy said he was surprised that the rioters were able to get as far as they did.

"The Capitol is one of the most secure buildings, I always thought, on the planet!" he said. "I figured if there was ever, you know, incoming [fire], somebody in the command center will push a button and great big bulletproof panels or something like that would come up, and there would be a dome or something like that."

Given that no magic button was pushed, Doocy went on to acknowledge that "apparently I'm living in a fantasy world" because "we saw that one guy break the window with a plastic police shield."

Doocy concluded that "something has got to change" in security at the Capitol.

Watch the video below.

