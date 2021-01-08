'We don't need a long trial': GOP lawmakers breaking ranks and saying they will consider impeaching Trump

According to a report from CNN's Jamie Gangel, a few Republican lawmakers are stating that they will seriously consider impeaching Donald Trump should they be presented with another bill of impeachment.

Speaking with "New Day" host John Berman, Gangel reported, "For the last 24 hours I have been hearing from former allies of the president, Republicans who say they want him out of office before the 20th."

"Whether it's the 25th amendment, whether he resigns or now -- I am told by two members of Congress, Republicans, that they will consider voting for impeachment and one said to me that 'we don't need a long trial, we experienced it firsthand.' So [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi hasn't made the decision to move forward, they haven't seen the articles of impeachment yet, but they will consider voting for it."

"Just for some context, John, even though we think it is unlikely in 12 days that Trump would actually be removed from office, and we don't know what Sen. Mitch McConnell would do, this would make history if it passes in the House, it would make Trump the first president in history to be impeached twice," Gangel added.



