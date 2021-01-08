Trump seeking outside legal advice over fears he'll be impeached a second time: CNN's Acosta

With Democrats expected to file articles of impeachment against Donald Trump next week, CNN's Jim Acosta said the president is seeking outside counsel for advice on how to deal with his second impeachment that could lead to him being banned from running for president again in 2024.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Friday that the House would move to impeach the president.



"Today, following the president's dangerous and seditious acts, Republicans in Congress need to follow that example and call on Trump to depart his office — immediately," she wrote in a statement. "If the president does not leave office imminently and willingly, the Congress will proceed with our action."

With that in mind, CNN's Acosta tweeted, "Outside lawyers are being sought for consultation by WH about prospect of last minute, rapid impeachment of Trump, we are told. So far Trump's attorneys don't believe there's enough time left for him to be removed from office. But conversations underway."



You can see the tweet below:



