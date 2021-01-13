‘This was an insurrection’: Democrat says ‘domestic terrorists’ were following Trump’s orders

Democrats on Wednesday began making the case for impeaching President Donald Trump for "incitement of insurrection" following the deadly riot at the capitol a week earlier.
Before officially beginning the impeachment debate, Congress first debated a rule to govern the debate. Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) led the debate on the rule from his perch as chair of the House Rules Committee.
"This was not a protest but an insurrection and this was incited by Donald Trump," McGovern charged.
"Domestic terrorists broke into the United States Capitol that day and it's a miracle more people didn't die," he continued.
"These were domestic terrorists, Mr. Speaker, and they were acting under the orders of Donald Trump," he said.
