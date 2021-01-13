White House not even trying to persuade GOP lawmakers not to impeach Trump: report

The House of Representatives on Wednesday began the process of impeaching President Donald Trump for the second time. Before the debate on impeachment, there was first a debate on a rule to govern the floor proceedings on impeachment.

<p>Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK) led GOP opposition to the rule as the ranking Republican on the House Rules Committee.</p><p>Cole attempted to argue against impeachment to "celebrate the peaceful transition of power." 