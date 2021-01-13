White House not even trying to persuade GOP lawmakers not to impeach Trump: report

On Wednesday morning, the debate over impeaching outgoing President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the violent invasion of the U.S. Capitol began on the House Floor.
And according to multiple reporters, White House officials aren't even trying to reach out to Republican members of Congress to urge them to oppose the impeachment.
The absence of a White House counteroffensive is significant, given that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) also appears unwilling to whip his members in favor of the president and is reportedly glad the impeachment is happening.
In the House, the majority of Republicans appear unwilling to support impeachment, although there have been a handful of key defections, including frequent Trump critics like Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and even the third-ranking member of Republican leadership, conference chair Liz Cheney (R-WY).