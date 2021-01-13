‘Numerous’ House Republicans want to vote for impeachment – but fear being killed by Trump supporters: reporter

Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) claimed that some of his Republican colleagues were willing to impeach President Donald Trump, but they were afraid of the consequences.

The Colorado Democrat told MSNBC's "Meet The Press" that some Republicans agree the president should be impeached over the violent assault on the Capitol, and Politico's Tim Alberta confirmed Crow's claims about threats against lawmakers who vote to impeach.

"I had a lot of conversations with my Republican colleagues," Crow said. "A couple of them broke down in tears ... saying that they are afraid for their lives if they vote for this impeachment."

The well-connected Alberta, the chief political correspondent for Politico, said he's heard the same thing from GOP lawmakers.

"Crow is right," Alberta tweeted. "Numerous House Rs have received death threats in the past week, and I know for a fact several members *want* to impeach but fear casting that vote could get them or their families murdered. Not spinning or covering for anyone. Just stating the chilling reality."









CNN's Jamie Gangel also reported Wednesday that a member of Congress told her that some representatives "fear for their lives" amid the second impeachment of Trump.

Many Republican lawmakers "are simply scared," she added.



