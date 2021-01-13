Only 9 GOP senators are publicly standing with Lindsey Graham against impeachment: report
Lindsey Graham speaks to reporters (Twitter/screen grab)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is reportedly leading the effort against the second impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Graham has argued that Republicans who back impeachment will hurt the party.

"To my Republican colleagues who legitimize this process, you are doing great damage not only to the country, the future of the presidency, but also to the party," Graham argued publicly on Twitter.

But so far, Graham does not seem to be getting much traction.

"Two-thirds of the Senate — 67 senators — are needed to convict. CBS News asked the 51 current GOP senators how they'll vote. Twenty responded," CBS News reported Wednesday.

"Ten senators have told CBS News they don't support impeachment: Marco Rubio of Florida, Rand Paul of Kentucky, Cindy Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker of Mississippi, Roy Blunt of Missouri, Steve Daines of Montana, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Ted Cruz of Texas," CBS News reported.

The House of Representatives is expected to impeach Trump for the second time Wednesday afternoon. After Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) blocked an effort to bring the Senate back from vacation to hold Trump's Senate trial, it will not begin until Tuesday at the earliest.

At least six House Republicans have publicly said they will be backing impeachment.