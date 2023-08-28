Trump rewrites history of his impeachments in frenzied all-caps Truth Social rant

Posting to his Truth Social account on Monday in a typo-ridden, all-caps manifesto, former President Donald Trump rewrote history to claim that he had never been subject to an impeachment inquiry, implying that members of Congress simply voted on his impeachment without considering any evidence.

"I NEVER HAD AN IMPEACHMENT INQUIRY, I HAD AN IMPEACHMENT, WHICH I WON! IT WAS STARTED IMMEDIATELY, NO MEETINGS, NO STUDY, NO DELAYS," Trump wrote. "THE LUNATIC FASCHISTS [sic] & MARXISTS PLAY THE GAME DIFFERENTLY."

"THEY ARE OUT TO DESTROY AMERICA. MAGA!" he concluded.

Contrary to Trump's assertion, there was an impeachment inquiry and fact-finding stage both times he was impeached. Trump refused to testify in his defense in the second impeachment for inciting the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, proclaiming the proceedings were rigged from the start.

Trump's outburst followed another post earlier in the morning, during which he accused President Joe Biden of orchestrating the criminal charges against him.

"The division, anger, and hatred that Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the history of the United States, has caused by Indicting his Political Opponent, who is leading him in the polls, all for the sake of Election Interference, and getting even for the very fertile investigations of him by the Republican Congress," wrote Trump. "It will only get worse because these deranged lunatics know no bounds. Someday, however, Sanity will again prevail. MAGA!"