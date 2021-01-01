Critics worry Trump's voter fraud lies could trigger violence in Georgia
Donald Trump (Shutterstock.com)

On Friday, ABC News reported that voting rights activists are worried that outgoing President Donald Trump's campaign of disinformation and lies about the integrity of the election could trigger outbreaks of political violence in Georgia as the Senate runoffs draw near.

"Researchers from Fair Fight Action, an activist group that promotes voter participation in Georgia and is chaired by Stacey Abrams, have tracked a large increase in disinformation related to the state's elections as conspiracy theories about the vote count promoted by President Donald Trump and his supporters have run rampant on social media," reported Fergal Gallagher. "The post-election spike of disinformation and the consumption by Georgia voters of disinformation has been 'incredibly high,' said Fair Fight Action CEO Lauren Groh-Wargo on a recent press call organized by the group."

This has coincided with an uptick in violent threats against elected officials, including Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

"'Fulton County has received multiple bomb threats at polling areas, and this is getting out of hand,' Jordan Fuchs, Georgia's deputy secretary of state, told ABC News," continued the report. "'It's one thing to have your opinion out there, it's another to wholesale make up information about voting machines, staffers — the whole nine yards. It's just, there's something wrong. There's something wrong when leadership cannot come down and say, threats against election officials are wrong.'"

Trump has refused to concede the result of the election, and has fully embraced efforts to block the result from being certified.