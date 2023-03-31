Stephanie Grisham: 'Voters are not stupid' — and Republicans can't wave away Trump's indictment

Republicans are already going to bat for former President Donald Trump following his indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, attacking the prosecution as illegitimate.

But this is not going to fly with voters, said former Trump Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham on CNN's "OutFront" on Thursday.

"So Kevin McCarthy just tweeting a moment ago, 'Alvin Bragg as irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our presidential election,'" said anchor Erin Burnett. "Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, of course, the presumed at number-two nominee for the GOP, although undeclared so far, coming out and saying of Bragg, 'He is stretching the law to target a political opponent. Florida will not assist in an extradition request, given the questionable circumstances at issue.' And the former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, also a likely candidate in the GOP field, 'It is a dark day for America when a former president is indicted on criminal charges. Donald Trump should not be the next president, but that should be decided by the voters.'"

"Stephanie, obviously interesting he took the hardest line there, but from McCarthy and from DeSantis, loud and clear," added Burnett. "They're going to slam the indictment, but not endorse the indictee."

"Yeah well, coming from McCarthy, that doesn't surprise me at all, I've got to say that," said Grisham. "And I think that DeSantis is playing to play to Trump's base. But I do believe that once this indictment — people are able to see it, the rubber is going to really meet the road for Republicans. Is this what the party stands for? Right now?"

"It's one man with multiple investigations, questionable morals, and somebody who takes the air out of the room every single day rather than us talking about immigration, crime, etcetera," Grisham continued. "And I've got to say, how long are we going to say it's the world's biggest conspiracy that DOJ, a state A.G., local D.A.s, Members of Congress, and the media are all out to get this one man? Voters are just not stupid. And I have to say that I think his base is loud on social media, his base is very loud at his rallies, but people are watching and waiting and seeing his corruption, and his base is clearly not loud enough at the polls. You could see that in the last two elections, the midterms and the last presidential election."

Watch the segment below or at this link.